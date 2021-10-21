Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani excited about their film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

In the trailer, Sanya and Abhimanyu play Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage.Expressing her excitement about the film, Sanya said, "Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience. I'm glad this film will be released on the digital platform to a global audience because the film offers something for everybody, and audiences all over the world will find the film appealing and will relate to it."Abhimanyu, too, shared his excitement about the movie."I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanya and Vivek on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, it has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between. I hope everyone enjoys the film," he said.Directed by Vivek Soni, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5. (ANI)