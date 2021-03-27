Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person who listens to their heart and does not seek external validation is a Pagglait.

"Pagglait is a person who listens to the heart and does what the heart says. Someone who does not seek external validation. That person (for me) is a Pagglait. The person who listens to themselves and not the outside world is a pagglait," Sanya told IANS.