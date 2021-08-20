Sanya Malhotra on her shooting experience with Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actors Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma will be seen as the special guests on 'Zee Comedy Show' during this Sunday's episode. Farah Khan judges the show and actress Chitrashi Rawat's spoof of the movie 'Dangal' is going to be the highlight of the show.

Sanya Malhotra shared a few anecdotes about the movie 'Dangal' and her experience of shooting with Aamir Khan. In fact, she also revealed how Chitrashi had once auditioned alongside her for 'Dangal'. Leaving everyone startled with this revelation, Sanya also went on to mention the incidents that followed between them during the audition.