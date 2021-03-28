Sanya Malhotra recalls being rejected by Dharmesh Yelande

Dharmesh, who is a judge in the dance reality show, did not select Sanya in an audition at the start of her career.

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who recently made a guest appearance on the show "Dance Deewane", recalled a time when she was rejected by choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Talking about the incident, she said,"Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it."

"And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film," she added.

Dharmesh congratulated Sanya for all the hard work that she had put in and applauded her for still moving on and achieving her dreams. He also said she was a great example for anyone who faces rejection and continues to forge ahead.

Meanwhile, Sanya's film "Pagglait" is being streamed on Netflix.

