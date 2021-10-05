Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' releases on Nov 5

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) The much-awaited 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', a film around a North-South marriage starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, is all set to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' encapsulates the many interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship confronts this young couple, the question that arises is: Does distance really brings hearts closer?