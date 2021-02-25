Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Pagglait' set for OTT release on March 26

"So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen," Sanya said.

"My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can't wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon," she added.

The film tells the story of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis. Sanya plays the recently-widowed Sandhya. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life, all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Written and directed by Umesh Bist, the Netflix release has an ensemble cast that includes Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

