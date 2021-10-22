Sanya Malhotra thrilled with response to 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' trailer

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The audience has been going gaga over Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' ever since it teased them with its superbly cut trailer. Sanya and Abhimanyu's chemistry in the teaser hooked the audience from the word go and left the audience waiting for the trailer to surface.

Their wish was granted when the trailer of the much awaited rom com was released with huge fanfare. The trailer shows how distance tests the strength of a couple's relationship, who are about to embark on a new journey. Sometimes ambitions come with a barrage of complexities. Love, though still there, starts looking like a dwarf in the face of mounting troubles arising out of those complexities. How the couple surmounts the mountain of trouble is what forms the crux of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Filled with moments of sorrow and humour in equal measures, the trailer offers a bouquet of emotions with aesthetic frames, a perfectly done digital intermediate and some great performances from the film's members.

For Sanya, working on this film has been an amazing experience throughout. Talking about the film she said, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar is so special to me and it feels really great that finally our film is ready for the audience."

Adding further, she expressed her happiness at the humongous response that the trailer has garnered from all quarters, she added, "I'm so glad that the trailer has been getting amazing response. It's a movie made with all hearts and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is Sanya's third association with Netflix after the highly successful 'Ludo' and 'Pagglait'. The film helmed by Vivek Soni is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and is set to stream on Netflix from November 5.

--IANS

