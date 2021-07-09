Sanya Malhotra to star with Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of 'Hit'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has been roped in to star alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Hit".

Sanya said: "I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj."