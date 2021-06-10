Sapna Thakur: If I date someone the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar

Recalling the time when she had just shifted to Mumbai and was hopping from one audition to another, Sapna says: "I am a huge Akshay Kumar fan and have been crushing over him since my childhood days. He has been my one and only crush from the time I came to know the meaning of having a crush on someone. In fact, I remember when I came to Mumbai and started giving auditions, I never thought of being part of any Bollywood movie, mainly because I was always interested in television. Hence, I used to say no for movie auditions but then one day I got a call for Akshay Kumar's 'Rowdy Rathore'. It was then, for the first time, I went for a movie audition, only because I knew Akshay was the lead in the film, and I wanted to see him!"

"By God's grace, things worked out in my favour and I got selected to do a scene with him. It was like a dream come true for me and I can't express how I felt at that time. I was on top of the world! I really admire him for his simple lifestyle, the way he is with his family, his punctuality, his style -- everything. So, if I date someone, the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar," says Sapna, who is currently seen in the Zee TV show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti".

--IANS

