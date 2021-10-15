Sapna Thakur recalls celebrating Dussehra in Chandigarh

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Sapna Thakur who plays the role of 'Samaira' in 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' recalls celebrating Dussehra in her hometown of Chandigarh. She says it was all fun and the festival was celebrated in a grand way.

The actress shares: "Ever since I came to Mumbai, I haven't been able to experience Dussehra in its grandest form here yet. But in Chandigarh, the festival is celebrated in a pretty glorious manner. In fact, 20 days before the main festival, we celebrate Ram Leela with our close ones too, and I have a number of warm memories associated with those days."