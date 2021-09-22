Sapna Thakur's new look 'maid'-to-order on 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'

Sapna will appear in the avatar of a domestic help for a special sequence in the show.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Sapna Thakur, who plays the role of Kuldeep's girlfriend Samaira in the daily soap 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', is all set to surprise audiences with a new look she will be donning in the show.

Talking about the same, Sapna shared: "When I got to know I am going to get into a maid's disguise for Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, I was very thrilled as I got to experiment even more with my character. I must say that this look was quite different from Samiara's look."

Throwing light on her look and preparation, the actress added: "I was looking completely distinct with the mole on my face and a simple saree, and I must add that I enjoyed performing the scene. I also worked extremely hard on my voice modulation and postures to fit the bill. I am very happy that the show has given me a chance to experiment a lot with the character."

Also starring Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' airs on Zee TV.

