Saptrishi Ghosh opens up on his character in upcoming film 'Lakadbaggha'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) 'Tere Bin Jiya Jaye Na' actor Saptrishi Ghosh will be seen in a prominent role in the upcoming 'Lakadbaggha' where he will feature alongside Riddhi Dogra in Victor Mukherjee's film.

Saptrishi shares about playing a cop in the series: "'Lakadbaggha' has been an extremely challenging project but I am so glad to be a part of it. It feels great to get back for a 70 mm screen after 'Aligarh'. I have played the character of a cop before in my shows and films so this time I had to bring a different Saptrishi altogether to innovate the character for the audience to relate to it. I hope people love the film as much as we loved making it."