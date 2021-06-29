Saqib Saleem's rendezvous with poetry started in college

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem recently wrote a poem on the ongoing pandemic and how, although it affects lives, it also brings people together. Saleem says his passion for poetry exists since his college days.

"I have been jotting down notes and scribbling from college. So, I am writing down for a while but I think that the pandemic, more specifically lockdown, gave me time to be with myself and my notepad. That is how the writing process started again," the actor tells IANS.