Sara Ali Khan channels weekend workout motivation with aerial yoga video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who frequently posts glimpses from her workout sessions, on Friday treated fans to a clip in which she is seen performing aerial yoga.

The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram to share a video from her stay in the tropical paradise Maldives, where she holidayed recently.In the video, Khan dressed in a black crop top with hot pink shorts is seen sweating it out.The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "Swinging into the weekend."The 'Simmba' star often shares workout videos on her Instagram handle.Of late, Sara has been keeping her fans updated on her activities she did during her vacation. (ANI)