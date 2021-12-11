Sara Ali Khan dances to mom Amrita Singh's famous track 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge'

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen dancing on her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh's popular song 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge' from the 1983 movie 'Betaab' that starred Sunny Deol opposite Amrita.

Sara is going to appear as a special guest along with director Aanand L. Rai on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.