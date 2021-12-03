  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude to Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai

Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude to Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021, 21:15:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan has penned a special and rhyming post for filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Aanad L Rai.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara wrote, "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti."
Alongside the cute lines, she shared a collage of their photograph, in which the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation. The particular images were captured at an award function, which was conducted in Mumbai a day ago.

Sara had acted in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Simmba' in 2018, and now she is all set to come up with Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features