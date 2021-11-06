Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for Kedarnath visit pix with Janhvi

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) When Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her with Janhvi Kapoor at Kedarnath with the caption: "Back to where it all began (emojis) #jaibholenath #grateful #blessed", little must she have imagined that it would cause the troll army to see red.

Kedarnath has been in the news lately because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy shrine to unveil a statue of Adi Shankaracharya. For Sara Ali Khan, it was an Instagram moment, but it exposed her to a vicious troll attack, which her father, Saif Ali Khan, is more used to.