Sara Ali Khan is grateful Aanand L. Rai chose her to play Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan is being praised post the trailer release of 'Atrangi Re'. For her, working with the film's director Aanand L. Rai has been a memorable experience as his direction allowed her to explore the nuances of the character.

Talking about the experience of working with the director, Sara said, "Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want, so I'm truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku (her character in the film). Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response (sic)."