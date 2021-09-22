Sara Ali Khan meets Indian Army men in Jammu and Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Kashmir, has met a few Indian Army men there. Taking to the Instagram Story, Sara posted a picture of herself standing next to the soldiers with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop.

She also thanked them for keeping everyone protected."So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind," Sara captioned the post.It seems like Sara is in complete holiday mode as prior to Kashmir, she visited Ladakh and Maldives. She was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal. Speaking about her Maldives trip, she went to the ocean paradise with her mother Amrita Singh and her best friend Sara Vaisoha. (ANI)