Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has expressed her gratitude to her upcoming films director Aanand L Rai and her ‘Simmba maker Rohit Shetty for giving her the opportunity to be a part of their films.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a collage of their photographs in her story where the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation.