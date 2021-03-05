Sara Ali Khan pens quirky post on brother Ibrahim's birthday

Sara posted a slew of photos on Instagram featuring the brother-sister duo, and a few throwback pictures from their childhood and vacations.

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday on Friday has penned a hilarious note. She calls him Iggy Potter.

"Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes," Sara wrote alongside the images.

Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

--IANS

