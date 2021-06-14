Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant: You introduced me to the world of acting

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film "Kedarnath" where she featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars were rumoured to have dated for a while around the time.

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan took to social media to remember her "Kedarnath" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.

On Monday, Sara shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where poses with Sushant in a swimming pool.

"Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can't believe you're gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you're here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda," the actress wrote.

The film's director Abhishek Kapoor took to social media earlier in the day to remember the late actor.

Sharing a close-up of Sushant on the set of the film, the director wrote: "1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever."

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

--IANS

