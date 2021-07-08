Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture of herself clicked by Akshay Kumar

The picture, which was clicked by none other than Akshay Kumar, has left fans in Sara's beauty."You have beautiful eyes," an Instagram user commented."Wow. So pretty you are," another user wrote.In the photograph, Sara is seen with no makeup and hair falling on her face.Sharing the image, Sara wrote: "Thought these days would never end. #bts #AtrangiRe."Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' also features Akshay and actor Dhanush. The release date of the film has not been specified yet. (ANI)