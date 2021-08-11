Sara Ali Khan unveils her 'Veerangana' look from 'Mission Frontline'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan unveiled the poster 'Mission Frontline' on Wednesday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her upcoming show on discovery+. Sara will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam for the show.

The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.