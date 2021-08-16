Sara Ali Khan wishes 'coolest travel buddy' Saif Ali Khan on birthday

On Monday, the 'Kedarnath' star took to her Instagram account and posted adorable pictures from her birthday celebration where she is seen having a gala time with Saif, Kareena and their kids -- Taimur and Jeh.The first photo with baby Jeh is super cute, where he is looking fondly at Sara while Kareena holds him and the happy family poses for the picture.Sara also penned a sweet birthday message for her "superhero Abba".She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you."The second picture is of the father-daughter duo, where Saif is posing with pink balloons saying 'Happy Birthday Sara' while Sara holds a chocolate cake in her hand.Saif's sister and actor Soha Ali Khan also wished her brother on Instagram, sharing elegant pictures of the two, dressed in royal attire."Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night... the quest continues...," Soha captioned the gorgeous pictures.Earlier, Saif also received a heartfelt message from Kareena where she posted a few images from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives.Saif, the firstborn of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with the film 'Parampara'. However, It was 'Yeh Dillagi' that helped him garner the limelight, and since then he has never looked back.Now fans are waiting to see him in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. He also has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in his kitty. (ANI)