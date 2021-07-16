Sara Ali Khan's 'fairy' caption leaves fans in splits

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a beautiful video of herself enjoying a boat ride. She was dressed in a white ethnic suit.But more than the video, it was her caption that caught the maximum attention of people. Sara chose to write shayari as her caption. Her short poem's all about to stay merry." Staying merry....Then even if you looking scary. In your brain, you are a fairy. So just stay merry. Eat a cherry," she added.Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Hahhaah, you are so funny "Another one commented: "You have brought a smile to my face...hahaha."Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)