Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda

The Bollywood actor cannot keep calm after meeting the South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda and her latest social media post is the proof!The 'Kedarnath' star seemed all happy and elated in her latest Instagram story post as she posed for a selfie with the 'Dear Comrade' actor. In the snap, both the stars were seen flashing out their million-dollar smiles.Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Fan Moment" and tagged the official account of Vijay.Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.Whereas, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming romantic sports film 'Liger' with Ananya Panday to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)