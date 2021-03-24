  1. Sify.com
  Sara Ali Khan's mantra: Hakuna Matata

Sara Ali Khan's mantra: Hakuna Matata

Last Updated: Wed, Mar 24th, 2021, 15:25:36hrs
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan flaunts toned figure in a white and neon ensemble on the beach in her new picture post on Instagram, and fans are thrilled.

In the image, Sara wears a white crop top and tiny shorts with neon pockets.

"Hakuna Matata -- it means no worries," Sara captioned the image.

Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

--IANS

