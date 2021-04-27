Sara Khan visits hometown Bhopal after 10 years for Ramzan

"I came to Bhopal after almost 10 years to spend some quality time with my family. This Covid-19 pandemic is a very difficult time, but I took all the necessary precautions and made sure I take the blessings of my elders and my maternal grandmother during this holy month of Ramzan," says Sara.

As far as the festivities go, Sara has been experimenting in the kitchen with recipes for iftaar and sehri. The actress says it's not tough to fast when you are surrounded by your family members.

"Fasting and celebrating can never be tough when you have family around," she says.

On the work front, Sara is currently seen in the TV series "Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein". She is also hosting a cookery show titled "Annapurna Rasoi" on an OTT platform. Sara has also wrapped up her latest project "Cyanide Mohan" alongside Sharib Hashmi that will soon be released digitally.

