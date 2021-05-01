Sarah Jane Dias tries to make lockdown healthier for fans

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress-model Sarah Jane Dias is trying to help her social media followers adapt to a healthier lifestyle during lockdown. She has started sharing her workout videos and immunity boosting diet tips.

"The most important thing to do right now is to stay home and stay safe and in order to make sure that we are strong enough to deal with the crisis all around us and for some at our homes, we need to take as good care of our minds and our bodies as we can. Thus, I try to share whatever I incorporate in my own life to maintain my mental and physical health to all my followers on social media so they feel that they are not alone in this," Sarah told IANS.