Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare red carpet appearance with son James Wilkie Broderick

As per E! News, for the family affair, SJP wore a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt that would undoubtedly get Carrie Bradshaw's seal of approval. She accessorized her look with a matching cape, jewellery and pink satin heels.Matthew and James both looked dapper in black suits complete with coordinating ties and pocket squares.This is James' first major red carpet appearance in four years. In 2017, the then-14-year-old joined his parents and his younger sisters, twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, at the Broadway opening of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' to see the musical.Since then, the family has seen a lot of changes. In May, Sarah and Matthew, who married in 1997, saw their eldest child graduate from high school.In September, SJP told fans that James was headed off to college. According to his Instagram bio, James attends Brown University.When James turned 19 this October, the mother of three called it a "bittersweet" day as she couldn't celebrate with him in person.She wrote on her Instagram, "He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell.""New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW," she added. (ANI)