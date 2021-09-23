Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to address 'Sex and the City' co-star Willie Garson's death

Parker, 56, and Garson, 57, starred together in 'Sex and the City' as Carrie Bradshaw and her best friend Stanford Blatch, respectively. Garson died Tuesday afternoon after suffering from pancreatic cancer.Members of the 'Sex and the City' cast including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone and Chris Noth paid their tribute to the late actor through social media.Chris Noth had shared a photo on Instagram of Garson and Parker on the HBO series set. He wrote the caption, "Willie," adding red heart and broken heart emoticons.While Parker hasn't shared her own post yet, she commented on Noth's, writing, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"Parker's fans replied to her comment, sharing love and support in this difficult time."@sarahjessicaparker so sorry for your loss. You and Willie was a joy to watch," a social media user wrote."@sarahjessicaparker So much love to you SJ, I'm sure you are heartbroken! And I know you'll pay @willie.garson the most beautiful tribute," another added.Recently, Garson was filming 'And Just Like That', HBO Max's upcoming revival of 'Sex and the City'.'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That' executive producer Michael Patrick Williams told Variety, "The 'Sex And The City' family has lost one of its own.""Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft were present every day filming 'And Just Like That.' He was there -- giving us his all -- even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment, we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light," Williams added.Throughout his career, Garson frequently gave supporting and cameo performances, appearing in films and TV series such as 'Friends', 'The X-Files', 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', 'Star Trek: Voyager', 'Freaky Friday' and 'Big Mouth'. (ANI)