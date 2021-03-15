Saranga Dariya garners 50 million views, a new record

‘Saranga Dariya’ is a rage. Despite controversies, the song is continuing to attract more views. The song became the fastest Telugu song to garner 50M views. It broke the records set by ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ songs.

2. Butta Bomma (Ala Vaikunthapurramloo) – 18 days3. Ramulo Ramulaa (Ala Vaikunthapurramloo) – 27 Days

The viral song is from the upcoming release, Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the number is based on a popular Telangana folk sung. The filmy version is sung by Mangli.

After folk singer Komali, who brought this folk number to the light, had raised objections for not giving due credit, director Sekhar Kammula has positively responded. Komali and another singer Sirisha will be given credit in the movie and they will also be rewarded monetarily, he said. Kammula has sent invitations to Komali to do a live performance of this song at the film’s audio launch which will be held shortly.

‘Love Story’ is scheduled to hit the screens on April 16, 2021.