Sara’s trailer is here, release on Jul 5

Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne play the lead roles in Sara’s. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Mallika Sukumaran, Sidhique and Benny P Nayarambalam include the cast.

The official trailer of Sara’s , directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, has been released. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 5.

Akshay Hareesh is the writer. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer. Shaan Rahman is the music director. P K Muralidharan and Santha Murali are the producers.

As per the description, a cheerful and fun-loving Sara is working towards her dream of becoming a filmmaker. She meets Jeevan with whom she relates on various of her choices, especially the choice of not having a child.

Here is the link to the trailer: