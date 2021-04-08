Sarathkumar and Radhika -One-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case!

Noted actors Sarathkumar and Radhika were sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.
The special court that handles cases against MPs and MLAs convicted actor couple Sarathkumar, Radhika, and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames. Both the production house and Sarathkumar borrowed 2 crore rupees from Varun Manian's Radiance Media.
The case was in Saidapet Court and later transferred to the Special Court for MP/MLAs in the Chennai Collectorate complex. Today, Justice N Alicia sentenced both Sarathkumar and Radhika to one-year imprisonment in the cheque bounce case.
Sarath and Radhika have now moved the special court to seek the suspension of the sentence saying that the issue will be resolved.