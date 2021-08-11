Sarathkumar meets his 'Suriyan' producer KT Kunjumon!

Veteran actor Sarathkumar met his Suriyan producer KT Kunjumon in an Airport. Suriyan was the biggest turning point in Sarathkumar's career and it's his first bonafide blockbuster as a solo hero.

"Bumped into Mr. KT Kunjumon, the producer of my film Suriyan, the biggest turning point in my career. When we discussed our life journey, he wished me and said that those who do not forget the past would have a great life. His words were touching", tweeted Sarathkumar.