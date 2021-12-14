Sarathkumar wraps up his portions in Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

Veteran actor Sarathkumar, who plays an important role in Vijay Antony's Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan aka Salim 2 has wrapped his portions in the film.
The film's cinematographer and director Vijay Milton has said that Sarathkumar has a superb screen presence. The film is being extensively shot in Daman-Diu.
Megha Akash plays the female lead in the film while Dhananjaya, Pruthvi Ambar Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti, and director Ramana are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Vijay Antony is composing the songs in the film while Achu Rajamani is composing the background score. Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S. Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures are bankrolling the film.
