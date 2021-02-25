Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn producers with TV show 'Udaariyan'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production Udaariyan. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata.

Sargun said: "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to ‘tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal."