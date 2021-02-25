Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn producers with TV show 'Udaariyan'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production Udaariyan. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata.
Sargun said: "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to ‘tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal."
Ravi added that the television industry has given them a lot and that the two have spent 15 years in the industry being a part of many stories.
"I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with Udaariyaan. This is Sarguns baby its conceptualized and developed by her she has literally worked night and day in making this show I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. I am forever proud of her," Ravi said.
The first teaser gives an interesting peek of the hero, Fateh, who leaves a boxing match midway to rush back home and grab a pair of binoculars to steal a look at his love interest, Jasmine.
