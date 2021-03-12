Sargun, Ravi have 'butterflies in stomach' as debut production 'Udaariyaan' nears release

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) TV couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey confess they are nervous a few days ahead of the launch of their television series "Udaariyaan".

The show marks their debut as producers, under their banner Dreamiyata.

"'Udaariyaan' is in entirety a piece of our own heart. We have invested a lot in it, not only in terms of money and energy but also emotions. It is our brainchild and we are eagerly awaiting its on air. In a way, I am feeling the same kind of nervousness the way it was when I gave my first audition. Fingers crossed, and truly praying for viewers to love our feature Udaariyaan!" said Sargun.