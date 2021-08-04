Sarjun KM : Directing Mani sir's script 'Thunitha Pin' was challenging in Navarasa!

"Mani sir called me and said that courage is left in Navarasa and wanted me to direct Thunintha Pin , which was written by him. It was an honor to direct Mani sir's script and at the same time, the process was challenging", said Sarjun.

Sarjun KM, the director of Nayanthara's Airaa, Echcharikkai, and the two sensational short films Lakshmi and Maa is the director of the short Thunitha Pin in the upcoming anthology Navarasa .

"Mani sir makes sure that his script book has all those fine details. If someone reads the script, they would start visualizing the scene because everything is there in the script book. Of course, his style is different but he gave the freedom and asked me to execute the film in my style", he added.

Sarjun said that while courage is the core emotion in his episode, he has actually shown fear to highlight courage. "Not just my episode, all other episodes will first show the contrasting emotion to highlight the core theme", said Sarjun.

Sarjun said that since the time was limited and given the pandemic circumstances, he couldn't meet the other directors and actors in Navarasa.

Sarjun also said that he is currently making a web show for a leading OTT platform. "I'm liking this new avenue of filmmaking, it gives us the freedom to explore more themes and I really enjoy the process", he said.

In Thunintha Pin, Atharvaa, Kishore, and Anjali are playing pivotal characters. Navarasa will stream on Netflix on August 6.

- Rajasekar S