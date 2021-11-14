Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' pre-release buzz slowly intensifying

Analysts are betting high on the movie's business, as the expectations are high. The traders are just waiting for the makers to release a glimpse from the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' so as to invest their money in the business.

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to hit the screens in the coming summer. Billed to be a commercial drama, the movie is all set with the talkie part being wrapped up currently.

As Mahesh Babu has got a stronger overseas business, it seems like the business talks have already started. It is reported that the overseas theatrical rights of the film are to be bagged by a leading distribution company for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

The traders are hoping that the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' would land them into profits, as the pandemic-hit movie traders are desperate to recover from the unprecedented losses.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus banner. SS Thaman is scoring the music, while Madhie is the cinematographer.

A few scenes and a couple of songs were picturised in Spain currently. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is slated for release on April 1, 2022.

--IANS

py/kr