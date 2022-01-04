Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a target of 2 months

Superstar Mahesh Babu underwent knee surgery recently, and he has been resting. Subsequently, the shooting of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been put on hold. He may resume the shoot later this month.
The film will release in the theaters on April 1, 2022. That means director Parasuram has to complete the remaining portion of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in just two months, starting from the end of January.
‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ deals about bank loans. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have paired up for the first time. The film has Thaman’s music. Reports say the first song of the film will come later this month.
Mahesh Babu will begin the regular shoot of director Trivikram after wrapping ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.