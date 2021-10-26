'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh's wife shares shooting updates from Barcelona

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is being shot at a good pace. As the makers have zeroed in on the release date after a couple of months, the whole team is dedicated to wrapping up the shoot as soon as possible.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, who is accompanying him during the shooting, has given an exclusive update from the sets. The shooting schedule is to wrap up a song and small other scenes featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Namrata's Instagram post hints at the fun they are having on the sets of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', in Barcelona, Spain.