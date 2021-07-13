Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumes, #PSPK27 postponed

Parasuram is directing ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in association with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments.

Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is back to the sets. The film kick-started its new schedule today in Hyderabad. The production was stopped three months owing to the COVID-19.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is aiming for Sankranthi 2022 release. It has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana’s film completed some portion before the lockdown was imposed in April this year. The team planned to resume the shoot today. However, it has now been postponed as there seems to be some issue with the cinematographer. The film might resume after a week.

Directed by Sagar Chandra, the film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the female lead.

The untitled entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2022 release.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu