Sarkaru Vaari Paata team drops off the teaser launch plan

the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birthday. Fans of Mahesh Babu are expecting to see the teaser of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, being directed by Parasuram.

It has become a tradition for makers of Mahesh Babu’s movies to release a teaser or first look or an official launch on 31st May on

The makers had earlier planned to release the teaser on 31st May. But now, they have changed their mind. Due to the second wave of corona cases, the team of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is rethinking about unveiling the teaser. Instead, fans can expect some poster or making a video on that day.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ have done the same.

Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film. The production house recently unveiled Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ teaser despite COVID cases. But now, the pandemic situation has worsened. So, it makes sense for the team to drop off the idea.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has Keerthy Suresh as the heroine. Director Parasuram has already shot completed 30 days of the shoot. That means, he wrapped about 40 of the total movie.

