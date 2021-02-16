Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release a video on Feb 21?

The shoot of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is progressing in Dubai nonstop. Keerthy Suresh who shot for the film last month has joined the sets again. Directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will have Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

The makers are planning to wrap the Dubai schedule on February 21st. With this schedule, the picturization of a major chunk of the story comes to an end. To mark this moment, the makers have chalked out a plan to treat Mahesh Babu’s fans by releasing a video.