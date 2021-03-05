Saroj Khan-choreographed 'Raag' in theatres on March 26

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) "Raag", a film close to the heart of late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, is all set to hit theatres on March 26.

"During the pandemic, we lost Saroj ji. She was the backbone of our project. Right from helping us in finalising the story to choreographing to suggesting an item number for the film to casting one of her favourite students -- Heena Panchal -- for the same, Saroj ji helped us a lot. Despite all our earnest efforts the film could not be released while she was around. We are now releasing it on 26th March 2021, and it is our tribute to the noble soul," producer Piyush Mundhada said.