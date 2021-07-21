'Sarpatta Paramabarai' director Pa. Ranjith opens up on research for the film

"Research did not take much time but it was the writing that took a long time. I wrote the first draft while doing the movie 'Attakathi' (2012). It took us almost eight months with around eight drafts with Tamil Bharathi (noted novelist) who has co-written the screenplay and dialogues with me for this film," Ranjith tells IANS.

Ranjith, who has earlier directed films such as "Kabali", "Kaala" and "Madras" talked to people from various localities to get a fair idea of times in 1970s.

"Also we had a research team by my co-directors Magilan and Parthiban who had assisted us by doing on ground research in localities and talking to the authentic people from the community which actually helped us simultaneously to develop the script based on our research. It took us almost a year to put all these things in perspective," he says.

--IANS

ym/vnc