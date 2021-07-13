'Sarpatta Parambarai' looks intriguing and authentic!

The trailer tells us that the film is all about the clash between Sarpatta and Idiyappa clans(Parambarai). Arya plays a ferocious boxer in the film, which also has an ensemble of actors including Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathi, Dushara, John Kokken, Santhosh Pratap, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Johnn Vijay, Kali Venkat, and Muthukumar.

The trailer of Pa. Ranjith's new film Sarpatta Parambarai was unveiled earlier today on YouTube.

Arya's hard work is quite evident in each and every frame. The makers have also beautifully captured the period setup.

Produced by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, Sarpatta Parambarai is all set to release on July 22 on Amazon Prime.

Murali G has cranked the camera for the film and Santosh Narayanan is composing the music.

