'Sarpatta Parambarai' to release on July 22 on Amazon Prime 

It’s official, director Pa. Ranjith and Arya's period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and K9 Studioz, the film has an ensemble of actors including Dushhara, Sanjana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, and Santhosh Prathap.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film, Murali of Madras fame has cranked the camera and Selva of Pariyerum Perumal fame is in charge for the cuts.

“ Want all the success for this amazing man Arya and my friend Ranjith. Sarpatta is the story of a man and his passion. Watch #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime July 22, @PrimeVideoIN @arya_offl @beemji @officialneelam @K9Studioz”, tweeted Santhosh Narayanan.

Besides the Tamil version, the Telugu dubbed version is also releasing on July 22.